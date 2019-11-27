Black Friday is always a great time to pick up iPhone accessories, and this year is no different. If you've just gotten your hands on a new iPhone 11 Pro, you may be looking to protect it's beautiful 5.8-inch display with a screen protector. Well, look no further than the TETHYS Glass Screen Protector for $4.99 , down from its regular price of $8.

Keep your iPhone 11 Pro's screen safe from scratches, dings, and drops with this sturdy glass screen protector, which defends your iPhone from edge to edge while still working well with most cases.

Apple may try to keep making iPhone screen stronger, but you're always going to want some measure of protection against possible damage. A screen protector is a great way to add that protection unobtrusively.

Tempered glass, which the TETHYS protector is made from, is a popular material for screen protectors because it's super-clear, doesn't dim your screen or wash out colors the way some more flexible protectors can, it feels more like you're still touching the naked display on your phone, and is generally more protective against different sources of damage.

The TETHYS Glass Screen Protector is meant to protect against scratches, bumps, and even (very) short drops. It comes with an installation guidance frame to make applying it to your iPhone easier, and it comes in a pack of three, letting you install backups just in case.