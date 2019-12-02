Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the hottest video games right now. But just because they only came out about a month ago doesn't mean you can't find them for a discount. You can get a deal on Pokémon Sword and Shield on Cyber Monday right now and save almost 10% off the retail price of either game. You can grab either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield from Rakuten for $55 .49, down from the retail price of $59.99. Today, you'll also earn 20% back in Rakuten points. Buying Either Pokémon Sword or Shield earns you 1,100 points worth $11. If you're buying both versions of the game, you can ring them up as separate orders and save $11 on the second one you buy!

Pokémon Sword is one of the two latest Pokémon adventures. It takes place in the Galar region, which is inspired by the UK, and features three new starters and brings back gym battles. Older Pokémon seem to make an appearance as well, so you'll see some of your favorites.

Pokémon Shield is one of the two latest Pokémon adventures. It takes place in the Galar region, which is inspired by the UK, and features three new starters and brings back gym battles. Older Pokémon seem to make an appearance as well, so you'll see some of your favorites.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the first main series Pokémon games on the Nintendo Switch. They feature an open area that lets you explore and find new Pokémon. You can start your journey with Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny and go on your adventure in the Galar region which is based on the UK.

While the games don't feature every Pokémon, the do have Dynamaxing, Gigantamaxing, Galarian forms of old favorite Pokémon, and Max Raid battles. You can also make curry in the game and go camping with your Poképals.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.