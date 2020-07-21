Grace Kaufman has won the race to play the lead role in Apple TV+ movie "The Sky Is Everywhere," according to a report by Deadline.

The role was reportedly one that saw stiff competition from multiple other actors, with Kaufman ultimately winning out.

The role was coveted, with Kaufman beating out a slew of actresses competing for the part that has the potential to launch an up-and-coming film career. It also marks Kaufman's first lead role in a major studio film.

The new movie will be the Jandy Nelson YA novel with the writer also penning the script. Josephine Decker will direct, according to the report. For those who haven't read the book, here's Deadline's two-sentence explanation of what to expect.

The novel follows a teen as she works through the loss of her sister. Her journey includes accidentally falling in love.

Sounds...fine?

There's no indication when we can expect to see the new movie land on Apple TV+, however.