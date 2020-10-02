Greg Joswiak, who was recently promoted to Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, has been formally added to the Apple Leadership page on the company's website. Phil Schiller, who previously held the position, has been updated to Apple Fellow.

Joz has over 30 years of marketing and management experience at Apple, most recently as the vice president of Apple Product Marketing where he managed the product marketing and product management teams responsible for Apple's entire product lineup.

Phil Schiller, who stepped away from the role to focus on running the App Store and Apple Events, said that the move was the right one for where he is in his life right now.

"I first started at Apple when I was 27, this year I turned 60 and it is time for some planned changes in my life. I'll keep working here as long as they will have me, I bleed six colors, but I also want to make some time in the years ahead for my family, friends, and a few personal projects I care deeply about."

When the announcement was made back in August, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Joz's impact on the company and expressed excitement for what he would bring to the table in his new role.

"Joz's many years of leadership in the Product Marketing organization make him perfectly suited to this new role and will ensure a seamless transition at a moment when the team is engaged in such important and exciting work. I'm thrilled that the whole executive team will benefit from his collaboration, ideas, and energy."