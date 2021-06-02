What you need to know
- Dickinson star Hailee Steinfeld has taken to Twitter to express her disappointment, after a photo of filming for season 3 of the series was posted on Twitter.
- Steinfeld says the photo showed a private soundstage and a very emotional scene and was a "complete violation of privacy".
- Apple confirmed Dickinson would return for a third season last year, and filming looks set to complete soon.
Hailee Steinfeld, star of Apple TV+ smash-hit Dickinson, has said she is "very disappointed" after a photo taken on the set of Dickinson season 3 was briefly leaked on Twitter.
A fan account by the name of @Dickinstra shared an image on Twitter overnight but was soon left to regret the post when it was picked up and shared by Steinfeld with a very strong message. In a tweet Steinfeld wrote:
this is really upsetting to see for so many reasons. a complete violation of privacy as we are on our private soundstage shooting a very emotional scene. very disappointed in knowing who chose to take this & send it out.
On a lighter note, she continued "i love you all soo much. you must know how grateful i am for your excitement and support towards the show. i'm so focused on delivering the greatest season yet & i ask that you please respect our creative privacy as we cross the finish line of s3!!"
The tweet has since been deleted and the account no longer exists. In October, Apple announced that Dickinson had been renewed for a third season, with season 2 airing in January of this year. A date for season three hasn't been announced but Steinfeld's tweets seem to indicate filming is on the way to completion. Dickinson and Apple's entire lineup of TV+ content is available on devices including its new Apple TV 4K (2021), which can already be found discounted in our roundup of best Apple TV deals.
