Those in the UK and Ireland who have been waiting for Paramount+ to make its debut, bringing the new Halo series with it, are in luck. The streamer has confirmed that it will make its debut on screens on June 22.

Variety reports that Paramount made the announcement during its quarterly earnings call earlier today, with the company also outing expansion plans for the rest of the world including Europe and Asia.

Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, International Networks, Studios and Streaming, Paramount Global, said: "This year will be monumental for our streaming strategy as we accelerate our global ambitions, rapidly expanding Paramount+ in Europe beginning with the U.K., Italy, Germany, France and more by the end of this year and debut in Asia with South Korea in June, followed by India in 2023. With an already expansive global footprint and a strong, long-term market-by-market strategy, we are well-poised to continue our positive momentum."

As for the UK and Ireland, subscribers will pay £6.99 per month or £69.90 per year to watch Paramount+ content. However, those who already subscribe to Sky Cinema will get Paramount+ for free — no word yet on whether that will extend to Now Cinema, Sky's streaming-only offshoot. Sky will be adding Paramount+ to its satellite TV and Sky Glass offerings this year, although it isn't immediately clear whether it will meet the same June 22 launch date.

For everyone else, Paramount+ will be available via apps on various platforms including streaming sticks and smart televisions.

In terms of that £6.99 price, Paramount+ will come in at around the same outlay as Disney+ and a little more than the bargain-tastic Apple TV+. Still, the best deal will obviously be for those Sky customers who will get the new content gratis — although they're paying for Sky so who's really winning here?

If you want to enjoy Paramount+ in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.