What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has posted a new video titled "A Conversation With Hannah Waddingham & Juno Temple."
- The video features a wide-ranging conversation between the two stars of the comedy series.
- The two talk about the beginnings of the show and how they both grew into the roles.
It wouldn't be the conclusion of season two of "Ted Lasso" without "A Conversation With Hannah Waddingham & Juno Temple."
Apple TV+ has posted a new video that features a wide-ranging conversation between the two stars of the comedy series.
From Juno's first text with Jason about the pilot script to Hannah pushing out of her comfort zone on set, the two Ted Lasso stars share how they grew into their characters and their friendship, as well as Sarah Niles' impact on Season 2. Watch Ted Lasso now, only on Apple TV+
The video comes as season two of the beloved comedy series just wrapped up with its finale streaming on Friday, October 9. The second season continues to follow the story of Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the AFC Richmond football team. The series has experienced critical acclaim since its season one debut, most recently nabbing a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations for its first season.
Since its debut in August 2020, the beloved comedy has continued to be recognized with a multitude of awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. "Ted Lasso" was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics' "Best of 2020" lists.
The entire second season of "Ted Lasso" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new season in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
