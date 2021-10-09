From Juno's first text with Jason about the pilot script to Hannah pushing out of her comfort zone on set, the two Ted Lasso stars share how they grew into their characters and their friendship, as well as Sarah Niles' impact on Season 2. Watch Ted Lasso now, only on Apple TV+

The video comes as season two of the beloved comedy series just wrapped up with its finale streaming on Friday, October 9. The second season continues to follow the story of Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the AFC Richmond football team. The series has experienced critical acclaim since its season one debut, most recently nabbing a record-breaking 20 Emmy nominations for its first season.

Since its debut in August 2020, the beloved comedy has continued to be recognized with a multitude of awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category. The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups. "Ted Lasso" was also the only comedy series honored as an AFI Program of the Year and has regularly appeared on television critics' "Best of 2020" lists.

The entire second season of "Ted Lasso" is now streaming on Apple TV+.