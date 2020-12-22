There are a plethora of MacBook Pro sleeves out there to protect your laptop from life's little bumps. I've been testing out Harber London's Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7, specifically for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and it's a beaut. This sleeve comes in 11 different sizes ranging from the 11-inch MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and a handful of different colors. Harber London makes several other laptop sleeve styles as well.
Harber London was founded in 2012 by London flatmates who wanted to create high-quality laptop sleeves that they felt the market was lacking. Harber London's products are handcrafted in Spain by skilled craftsmen and women. The premium leather is responsibly sourced, hard-wearing, and made to last.
Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7
Bottom line: This elegant sleeve is both beautiful and functional.
The Good
- Gorgeous, handcrafted premium leather sleeve
- Non-scratch wool interior
- Sleek, classic style
The Bad
- Pricey
- Not heavy-duty enough for serious drops
Elegance defined
Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: What I like
Harber London leather goods are handcrafted in Spain from full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather by skilled craftspeople, and it shows. Harber London's leather is soft and supple, yet it feels sturdy. The carefully stitched design is simple, sleek, and elegant. The zipper works smoothly and has that heavy feeling of quality, with the teeth placed carefully so as not to scratch your computer. Lining the inside of the sleeve, you'll find 100% wool felt that won't scratch your laptop. Overall, the case is slim and non-bulky, with just enough heft and gravitas to feel like excellent quality.
The Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7 is one of several laptop sleeve styles and one of many cases offered by Harber London. This specific case comes in 11 different sizes; you can choose your size based on your laptop model or use the specs to determine your best fit. Choose from four colors: Tan, Black, Navy, and Deep Brown.
Investment piece
Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: What I don't like
The main issue most people will have with this sleeve is the price. There's no getting around it: this is an expensive laptop sleeve. Obviously, you're paying for the quality materials and craftsmanship.
If you're looking for a rugged, heavy-duty sleeve, this isn't it. This is aimed at the executive type who will be transporting their laptop from home to office in a larger bag, or perhaps packing it inside carry-on luggage. This is not necessarily for the outdoor adventurer to take camping or on a rugged photo shoot. For that purpose, you might prefer a different sort of laptop case.
The competition
I reviewed the LAUT POP Protective Sleeve for MacBook, and it's quite a bit cheaper than the Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7. It's neoprene rather than leather, but it's nice and plush and has a fluffy interior without being overly pricey.
I also reviewed the Ekster Laptop Sleeve, which holds your charging cord and several other accessories as well as your laptop. It's a bit less expensive than Harber London's sleeve and also uses premium leather. But the leather is only on the flap, not the entire sleeve. It's a nice option if you wish to carry more than just your laptop.
If you're looking for something more heavy-duty, I'd recommend the UAG MacBook Pro Laptop Case or any of the other cases on our list of the best rugged cases for MacBook Pro.
Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: Should you buy
You should buy this if ...
You want a luxurious case
This sleek and slim case says luxury and elegance. The fit and finish are excellent.
Quality of materials and craftsmanship matter to you
Handcrafted by Spanish artisans, the durable full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather case will develop a warm patina over time. The interior is crafted from 100% sheep's wool, which naturally resists moisture and soiling.
You have the budget
While it is cheaper than Apple's own leather sleeve, it still makes a bit of a dent in your wallet.
You should not buy this if ...
You're vegan
Obviously, real leather and wool aren't going to appeal to someone who doesn't use animal products of any kind.
You need heavy-duty protection
This is a medium-protection sleeve. You'll want something thicker, more rugged, and heavy-duty if you're looking to take your laptop on outdoor adventures.
You need a sleeve with pockets
You'll need another bag to carry your peripherals. This sleeve is intended for the laptop only.
This is a fantastic sleeve for lovers of luxury and natural materials. If you're looking for an elegant, durable, beautiful sleeve, and you have the budget for it, this is a wonderful case for you. Handcrafted by expert Spanish craftsmen and women, the full-grain vegetable-tanned leather case will develop a warm patina over time. The high-quality zipper is carefully placed so it won't rub against your computer. Inside the case is a 100% wool lining, an eco-friendly renewable fiber harvested from sheep. It's naturally anti-static, moisture-resistant, and soil-repellant. If you're vegan, I'm surprised you've read this far because obviously, this isn't for you. This is also not the case for you if you're taking your MacBook on outdoor adventures; you might prefer a more heavy-duty case for that purpose.
Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7
Bottom line: Luxury and style define this full-grain leather and wool laptop sleeve.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
James Bond studio that Apple tried to buy in 2018 back on the market
MGM, the studio behind James Bond that Apple reportedly tried to buy in 2018 may be back on market, according to the latest reports.
iPhone supply 'tight' with two Apple manufacturers on probation
A new report says the supply of Apple's iPhone could suffer after Apple placed a second supplier on probation following a riot at one of its factories.
Readdle's Documents now extracts audio from videos and more
Documents users who spend their time in videos now have new tools to enjoy.
The best cases you can buy for the 16-inch MacBook Pro right now
Brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro? You'll undoubtedly want some protection for it. Here are some of our favorite cases available right now.