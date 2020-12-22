There are a plethora of MacBook Pro sleeves out there to protect your laptop from life's little bumps. I've been testing out Harber London's Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7, specifically for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, and it's a beaut. This sleeve comes in 11 different sizes ranging from the 11-inch MacBook Air to the 16-inch MacBook Pro and a handful of different colors. Harber London makes several other laptop sleeve styles as well. Harber London was founded in 2012 by London flatmates who wanted to create high-quality laptop sleeves that they felt the market was lacking. Harber London's products are handcrafted in Spain by skilled craftsmen and women. The premium leather is responsibly sourced, hard-wearing, and made to last. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Elegance defined Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: What I like

Harber London leather goods are handcrafted in Spain from full-grain vegetable-tanned cowhide leather by skilled craftspeople, and it shows. Harber London's leather is soft and supple, yet it feels sturdy. The carefully stitched design is simple, sleek, and elegant. The zipper works smoothly and has that heavy feeling of quality, with the teeth placed carefully so as not to scratch your computer. Lining the inside of the sleeve, you'll find 100% wool felt that won't scratch your laptop. Overall, the case is slim and non-bulky, with just enough heft and gravitas to feel like excellent quality. The Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7 is one of several laptop sleeve styles and one of many cases offered by Harber London. This specific case comes in 11 different sizes; you can choose your size based on your laptop model or use the specs to determine your best fit. Choose from four colors: Tan, Black, Navy, and Deep Brown. Investment piece Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: What I don't like

The main issue most people will have with this sleeve is the price. There's no getting around it: this is an expensive laptop sleeve. Obviously, you're paying for the quality materials and craftsmanship. If you're looking for a rugged, heavy-duty sleeve, this isn't it. This is aimed at the executive type who will be transporting their laptop from home to office in a larger bag, or perhaps packing it inside carry-on luggage. This is not necessarily for the outdoor adventurer to take camping or on a rugged photo shoot. For that purpose, you might prefer a different sort of laptop case. The competition

I reviewed the LAUT POP Protective Sleeve for MacBook, and it's quite a bit cheaper than the Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7. It's neoprene rather than leather, but it's nice and plush and has a fluffy interior without being overly pricey. I also reviewed the Ekster Laptop Sleeve, which holds your charging cord and several other accessories as well as your laptop. It's a bit less expensive than Harber London's sleeve and also uses premium leather. But the leather is only on the flap, not the entire sleeve. It's a nice option if you wish to carry more than just your laptop. If you're looking for something more heavy-duty, I'd recommend the UAG MacBook Pro Laptop Case or any of the other cases on our list of the best rugged cases for MacBook Pro. Harber London Slim Leather Folio Laptop Case No. 7: Should you buy