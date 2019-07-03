Harry Potter: Wizards Unite - 6 mistakes to avoid when starting out

No one expects you to be a pro right out of the gate and when you're first starting out in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, it's entirely possible to make a few mistakes. While no mistake is going to make the game unplayable, the team here at iMore have been playing the game and compiled a short list of some common mistakes you should avoid! Always be brewing potions

Once you reach level four in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, you'll be able to brew potions which can help you defeat foes in Wizarding Challenges, prevent Foundables from disappearing when you try to catch them, heal your stamina when dueling Oddities, and even increase the amount of XP you receive. Potions take hours to brew — the shortest time is two hours — and they are incredibly helpful so you should always be brewing potions. You can have four potions in your potion brewing queue at a time, and as soon as you finish one, you should start another one right away. Don't forget to use Master Notes to shorten the amount of time it takes to brew potions! Don't horde ingredients you don't need This may seem counter-intuitive when I just told you how important potion brewing can be; however, some ingredients are just not going to help you especially when you're first starting out. Which ingredients are worth saving in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Basically, you need to manage your inventory properly. If you collect too much of one ingredient, its really easy to fill up your vault with a bunch of ingredients you can actually use. Not only does that make brewing potions difficult, but it also means that if you happen to come across rare ingredients —like Butterscotch and Unicorn Hair —you won't be able to pick them up. Focus on grabbing ingredients you know you can use, while still picking up some of the more rare ingredients along the way. Don't waste your silver keys