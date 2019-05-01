The upcoming AR game made by Niantic (the same company that brought us Pokémon GO) Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is currently in beta only in New Zealand, and lots of game details have been popping up over the last couple weeks. We know that Niantic has said that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is going to have multi-player gameplay aspects, and one of those aspects seems to be Fortresses. While not every detail is crystal clear yet, but thanks to our friends at Wizards Unite World, we can dive into what Fortresses have to offer players.

Note: Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is still in beta, meaning all this information outlined below is subject to change before the final release of the game.

What are Fortresses

Fortresses are found out in the world and are filled with AI controlled foes that players can either take on alone or team up with other players. Each Fortress appears to have 20 floors (or chambers) and each floor is harder than the last, and some even have a level requirements, meaning you have to have someone in your party at least be the minimum level.

What do you need to enter a Fortress

It appears that players will need Runestones to enter a Fortress and take on the threats that are inside and more Runestones are needing to progress through a Fortress and enter different chambers. Runestones can be found by playing the game and encountering the Foundables around the world.

There's also a level requirement for each different chamber in any given Fortress, so either your character or a character in your party needs to meet the level requirement.

Any of the three professions (Auror, Magizoologist, and Professors) can be useful against enemies in a Fortress, as they seem to have Dark Forces, Beasts, and Curiosities that you will have to encounter.

Aurors are strong against Dark Forces

Magizoologists are strong against Beasts

Professors are strong against Curiosities.

Can you team up with other players?

Yes. Up to five players can join together to help battle the enemies in a Fortress, and for the higher level chambers, it will likely be necessary.

Having multiple players and different professions is useful when taking on a Fortress because while only one player can battle a foe at a time, players can help each other out by using skills outside of battle. For example, Magizoologist can heal players who are in a battle, making them a huge asset to have on your team for the tough enemies.

How do you beat a Fortress?

In order to beat chambers in a Fortress, you need to defeat all the enemies on that level before the timer runs out. If you run out of time, or you run out of health during a battle, you and your team will lose.

Do you get rewards

Yes, Fortresses offer players plenty of rewards for defeating the foes within, including experience points and items. As it stands right now, it appears that whether you team up with people or go solo the rewards do not change!

Any questions about Fortresses?

Do you have any questions about Fortresses? Or, are you playing the beta and have any tips or tricks. Let everybody know in the comments down below!

