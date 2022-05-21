Harry Styles has absolutely obliterated Apple Music's first-day streaming record, surpassing Kendrick Lamar's 2022 benchmark in a whopping two hours.

Following the launch of Harry's House on Apple Music and ahead of a live-streamed concert on the platform, Apple Music revealed:

.@Harry_Styles is breaking records. 🍾



In its first two hours, #HarrysHouse earned the most first-day streams for a pop album released in 2022.https://t.co/hP400rYjqt pic.twitter.com/disa08WFra — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) May 20, 2022

Styles broke a record that has only stood for one week after Kendrick Lamar set a new 2022 record for first-day streams just seven days ago. From May 14:

Apple has confirmed that the new Kendrick Lamar album has broken 2022's first-day streaming record on Apple Music. The company stated on Saturday: Shout out Kendrick Lamar K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.

Styles absolutely eclipsed this, shattering Lamar's record in 180 minutes and no doubt going on to set an incredibly high score to beat for the rest of the year.

Later that date, Styles took to the stage in New York for the inaugural Apple Music Live concert where he premiered his new album to a sold-out New York arena.

The show will be replayed on Apple Music at 9 am PT on Sunday and 2 am PT on May 26. Styles also gave an in-depth interview with Zane Lower about the making of his new album.

