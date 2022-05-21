What you need to know
- Harry Styles released his new album on Friday.
- Harry's House has absolutely smashed the Apple Music first-day streams record for 2022.
- It broke Kendrick Lamar's record for first-day streams in just two hours.
Harry Styles has absolutely obliterated Apple Music's first-day streaming record, surpassing Kendrick Lamar's 2022 benchmark in a whopping two hours.
Following the launch of Harry's House on Apple Music and ahead of a live-streamed concert on the platform, Apple Music revealed:
Styles broke a record that has only stood for one week after Kendrick Lamar set a new 2022 record for first-day streams just seven days ago. From May 14:
Apple has confirmed that the new Kendrick Lamar album has broken 2022's first-day streaming record on Apple Music.
The company stated on Saturday:
Shout out Kendrick Lamar K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.
Styles absolutely eclipsed this, shattering Lamar's record in 180 minutes and no doubt going on to set an incredibly high score to beat for the rest of the year.
Later that date, Styles took to the stage in New York for the inaugural Apple Music Live concert where he premiered his new album to a sold-out New York arena.
The show will be replayed on Apple Music at 9 am PT on Sunday and 2 am PT on May 26. Styles also gave an in-depth interview with Zane Lower about the making of his new album.
Harry's House is available to stream on Apple Music on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more.
Kuo: A new HomePod is coming in late 2022 or early 2023
Apple is set to announce a new HomePod either later in 2022 or in the early part of 2023, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Streaming reached a record share of total TV viewing last month
Streaming services were responsible for a record share of the total television viewing across the United States for the month of April, according to new data.
Report: Apple increases iPhone 14 OLED order to 150 million, BOE struggling
A new report says that Apple is set to make 150 million units of OLED panelts for the iPhone 14, but that supplier BOE hasn't yet been approved as one of the manufacturers.
Buy one of these silly AirPods cases to stand out
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.