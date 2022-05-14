Kendrick Lamar's new album breaks 2022 Apple Music record

Apple has confirmed that the new Kendrick Lamar album has broken 2022's first-day streaming record on Apple Music.

The company stated on Saturday:

Shout out Kendrick Lamar K-Dot's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers' had the most first-day streams for an album released so far in 2022.

Shout out @kendricklamar.



Lamar's Album debuted on Friday and has been met with high praise since it dropped. From Apple Music:

The project is split into two parts, each comprising nine songs, all of which serve to illuminate Lamar's continually evolving world view. Central to Lamar's thesis is accountability. The MC has painstakingly itemised his shortcomings, assessing his relationships with money ("United in Grief"), white women ("Worldwide Steppers"), his father ("Father Time"), the limits of his loyalty ("Rich Spirit"), love in the context of heteronormative relationships ("We Cry Together", "Purple Hearts"), motivation ("Count Me Out"), responsibility ("Crown"), gender ("Auntie Diaries") and generational trauma ("Mother I Sober"). It's a dense and heavy listen. But just as sure as Kendrick Lamar is human like the rest of us, he's also a Pulitzer Prize winner, one of the most thoughtful MCs alive and someone whose honesty across Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers could help us understand why any of us are the way we are.

