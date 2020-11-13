What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has a new star lined up for The Morning Show in the form of Hasan Minhaj.
- He'll play a recurring role as Eric.
- It's the actor's highest-profile job yet.
Apple TV+ has lined actor Hasan Minhaj up for a recurring role in the second season of The Morning Show, according to reports. The former The daily Show correspondent will play Eric, "a charismatic, rising star" who joins the team.
The show restarted production of its second season just last month following a shutdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic. And according to a Deadline report, this is going to be a big deal for the actor.
This marks the highest-profile acting gig to date and first foray into drama for writer-comedian Minhaj, best known for his Peabody-winning Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, his standup special for the streamer, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, and his stint as a correspondent on The Daily Show.
The Morning Show is already one of Apple TV+'s biggest hits and a lot of eyes are on the streaming service's second year. The return of The Morning Show is something a ton of people are looking out for in particular.
Once it lands you'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Unless you have one of those fancy Apple One subscriptions instead, of course.
