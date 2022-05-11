What you need to know
- Apple's head of film marketing strategy has resigned.
- JP Richards served as the company's film marketing chief for a year and a half.
- It is currently unclear who will take over the role from Richards.
Apple TV+ is losing one of its key executives.
As reported by Variety, JP Richards, the head of film marketing strategy for the streaming service, has resigned. According to "sources familiar with the tech giant," Richards told his team that he was leaving on Wednesday morning and is rumored to be pursuing other opportunities. It is currently unknown who will take over the position.
Richards notified his team of his departure on Wednesday morning, one insider said. He joined the company in January 2021 from Warner Bros., reporting to Apple's head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg. Richards is said by sources to be circling several new opportunities. Apple is expected to name his replacement in the coming weeks, after narrowing down finalists.
During his time at the company, Apple TV+ released a range of films. One of the most notable was "CODA," which won the award for Best Picture at this year's Academy Awards. Richard's previous work includes marketing campaigns for "Joker," "The Conjuring," and "Fast and Furious."
Richards last served as co-president in worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he was internally beloved and oversaw development, strategy and execution of film campaigns — specifically in areas like digital marketing and media, multi-cultural marketing, branded content and promotional partnerships. He worked on WB titles including "Wonder Woman," "Aquaman," "Joker," "A Star Is Born," "It Chapter 1 and 2," "They Shall Not Grow Old," "The Lego Movie," "The Conjuring Series," "Creed" and "Creed 2."
Prior to WarnerMedia, Richards spent 12 years at Universal Pictures, where he led digital campaigns for the Jason Bourne series, the "Fast and Furious" series and "Despicable Me" franchises, among others.
There are still plenty of films coming soon on Apple TV+. One is "Luck," a new animated feature film from Skydance Animation that is set to premiere on August 5.
