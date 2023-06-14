Apple Watch Series 8 has a massive $70 saving

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still the latest Apple Watch model (that isn't made out of titanium and doesn't cost over $700) with its super lovely OLED screen and blood oxygen sensor. It's also, at the moment, $70 off at Amazon for a massive saving where you can get a 41mm variant for $329.

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen the watch, but it's only $7 more expensive than its all-time low. These deals don't stick around for long, so if you've been looking for a new Apple Watch, then this could well be the best

Big Apple Watch savings

Apple Watch Series 8 | $399 $329 at Amazon This is a stellar deal on the Apple Watch Series 8, and if the patterns that we saw with previous models are anything to go by, then we might see this price more. This deal has a massive $70 – the previous lowest price, $321, only lasted for a few hours, although this one is likely to stick around for a little longer.

The Apple Watch Series 8 has loads of cool features that make it a more compelling option than previous models. There is the aforementioned blood oxygen monitor, ECG applications for heart health, and even a temperature sensor for cycle tracking.

It doesn't look all that different from the Series 7, but it's still one of the best Apple Watches. This deal brings it to the same price as the SE with cellular – although with the latter, you'll be able to take it anywhere without your phone. An Apple Watch is a surprisingly useful device, with all kinds of fitness tracking beyond, you know, telling the time.

As always, at this time of year, we're expecting Prime Day pretty soon – so deals like this might become more frequent!