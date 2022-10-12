Now is the best time to buy an Apple Watch Series 8

It's been less than a month since the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, and Apple Watch Ultra went on sale. Although finding the last wearable on that list is still challenging, the first seems to be in plentiful supply, depending on the model. Better still, the Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale thanks to Amazon's Prime Day.

Until the end of today, October 12, the Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm and 45mm) are available for $50 off, pushing the starting price to $349 or $379, respectively.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS | $399 now $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) We wouldn't have expected this in a million years and wouldn't have believed you if you told us it was happening a week ago. Yet here we are, with around $50 off the price of one of Apple's newest and hottest ticket items. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with some improvements over the previous model, including a longer-lasting battery and a new temperature sensor for improved activity tracking. As far as we can tell, this offer is on all colors but only on the 41mm face and GPS option. This is now the lowest price ever for the watch - far before we ever thought we'd see it.

Announced on September 6, the Apple Watch Series 8 offers important updates from the previous model, including temperature sensing, crash detection, and emergency SOS. In addition, it is available in aluminum or stainless steel in various colors such as Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Besides the Apple Watch Series 8, Cupertino introduced the all-new 4-star Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2.

Prime Day also has deals on older Apple Watches. For example, the Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular (opens in new tab) is now $419 at Amazon, while the Apple Watch SE 2021 Cellular (opens in new tab) is priced at $279.

There are other Apple deals as part of Prime Day, including an incredible deal on the M1 MacBook Air (opens in new tab) and many more, as you can see on our official live blog for the event.