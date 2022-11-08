This is the Apple Watch Series 8 deal to rule them all - forget Black Friday

It's not been long since the Apple Watch Family was completely refreshed, so any deal we receive now is something of a big surprise. It's even more surprising when it's a deal like this - $110 off an Apple Watch Series 8 41mm GPS+ Cellular. That is only on the Aluminum case variant, and there's no reduction on the GPS model. This price does bring the Cellular down to the same price as the GPS variant, however, so you're going to get more watch for the money.

Remember that Black Friday is on the way - so make sure you're keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

Massive Apple Watch savings

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular | $499 $389 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There are discounts to be had on all the sizes of the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, but the biggest is on the 41mm. This price makes the watch the same price as the GPS variant - so you'll save if you were after a cellular model anyway, but you'll get a better watch for the same price if you were previously after the GPS model.

While many of the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 seemed iterative and small, it is still one of the best Apple Watches. The temperature sensor is an exciting new feature, used for cycle tracking and improved heart monitoring. Battery life should also be better on the new model, although the case of the watch remains largely unchanged. Don't forget to pick up one of the best Apple Watch cases to go with your new Watch, as well as one of the best Apple Watch screen protectors to make sure that the screen stays scratch free.

Not sure if the GPS + Cellular Apple Watch is the model for you? We've compared the Apple Watch GPS VS Apple Watch GPS + Cellular to see which one is the watch for you.