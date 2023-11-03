You can currently get a Cellular Apple Watch Series 8 for almost the same price as a GPS Series 9

The Series 9 Apple Watches are lovely. Filled with some new features, new chips, and, well… not much more than that. If you don’t mind that you’ve got an older watch, no one will know that yours is the older one — they look exactly the same. And, at the moment, the slightly older Series 8 from last year has a massive discount, which will see you paying the same for the Cellular model as you might for the GPS model previously.

There’s a $100 discount on the Cellular model of the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing it within $20 firing distance of its previous lowest price. Crucially, that makes the more useful mobile version the same price as the Apple Watch Series 9 with GPS.

Don’t go new: Save some money

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular | $399 $299 at Amazon No, it’s not the newest one, but it will be more useful than the Series 9 at the same price. This isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen this watch at, but it is still a great discount that will save you loads of money.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still a fantastic smartwatch. Not only does it look the exact same as the Series 9, but It’s also got all the sensors you need, like a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, and more. Show it off in the pub with your friends, and they’ll be none the wiser that you saved $100 over the newest one.

Bear in mind that there are only a couple of colors that have been reduced here — the Starlight and Product Red versions. The other two colors, the Midnight and the Silver are both a little more expensive. If you don’t mind too much about the color, you’ll be fine.

The two size options are also reduced, so you’ll save whether you want a big watch or a smaller one — worth clicking around to ensure you find the watch for you at the price you want to pay.