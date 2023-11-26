Choose a Series 9 over these Apple Watch Series 8 Cyber Monday deals — trust me I've used both

The Apple Watch Series 9 was unveiled by Apple in September, and it's an absolutely fantastic upgrade on the Series 8. It boasts a new chip, the Double Tap navigation feature, and upgraded Ultra Wideband for better interactivity with your HomePod and iPhone. As is often the case, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still around at some retailers and is even discounted in the Cyber Monday sales. However, having checked all of the deals I can confirm that in many cases the Series 9 is actually cheaper, and even where it isn't, you should still be picking the newer model.

The Series 9 is the first Apple Watch in several years to mark a real and significant upgrade over the previous model. It's undoubtedly the best Apple Watch the company has ever produced, and one worthy of spending a little extra for. If you know where to look, however, the chances are you might even save money over a Series 8.

Apple Watch Cyber Monday savings

Let's have a look at some of the Series 8 deals you can still buy.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cyber Monday deals

As you can see, the 41mm option is quite a good saving here, however, it comes with a caveat. It's only available in one size, 41mm, and one color, the Midnight aluminum option. If you want any other color or size, you're going to be paying as much as $329, the same current price as the Series 9, which brings us to the deals you should really be considering.

Apple Watch Series 9, the better Cyber Monday alternative

With a discount of 18%, this Series 9 is more expensive than the Series 8, but this comes in both sizes with a hefty saving that makes it much more appealing than the Series 8.