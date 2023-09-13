Apple Watch Series 9 is sick — but you can now save big on an Apple Watch Series 8 right now

So, the Apple Watch Series 9 — what a stunning piece of wearable tech. It does, however, look an awful lot like the previous version, the Apple Watch Series 8, and the watch before that, the Series 7, and so on and so forth.

As with every new launch of an Apple product, the old one is now available to buy at a reduced price, and the Apple Watch Series 8 is no different. If you just want a watch that looks like it could be the latest one, then this may just be what you need.

While it may not have that new S9 SiP (or system in package, a fancy way of combining various chips and other bits and bobs that make the watch work) that Apple kept going on about at the Wonderlust event, it does have plenty of power for everyday watch use, and it is great for exercise lovers and casual users alike — and every model has just been reduced by a hefty margin on Amazon.

Massive Apple Watch reductions on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS | $399 $309 at Amazon This is the cheapest way to get the Series 8, and this price brings it down to pretty much its lowest price ever. You’ll need it to be near your iPhone at all times for it to work at its best as it doesn’t have a cellular data connection, but if you're not planning on leaving your phone at home (and who does?) then it’s a solid option.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular | $499 $429 at Amazon The Cellular model does cost more and doesn’t have quite the same massive savings that we’re now seeing on the GPS-only version, but it’s the one to choose if you want to leave your phone at home when you exercise. Quick advice: Shop around the colors a little here with Amazon, some are more expensive than others.

Buying a Series 8 now — a bad idea?

Not necessarily — after all, there are some massive savings here that make an older watch a much better deal than the newest models. You’re not even going to miss out on any important new features; the latest version of WatchOS is going to come to the Series 8 with all the big updates, and the only real difference is the Pink color option and the S9 chip on the inside. The Series 9 may be marginally faster, and you won't have access to the new 'double-tap' gesture, but other than that the two devices will feel very similar despite the gulf in pricing. The Series 8 is still a top-notch Apple Watch, and if you can live without having the latest thing, then this is an excellent way of saving some money.

