Get out more with $100 off a cellular Apple Watch Series 8

Let's get right into it – the Apple Watch Series 8 has dropped to almost its lowest price ever, so you can now buy one at Amazon for the same price that you'll find the GPS version on the Apple website; $399. This watch has only been cheaper last November in a very brief but very impressive Black Friday deal that saw the watch slip down $10 cheaper than it is today – the deal lasted less than a day, so this is absolutely the next best thing.

Be aware that this price is only on the black aluminum version of the smartwatch – if you want one of the other colors, you'll be paying $429 at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular almost lowest price we've ever seen

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular | $499 $399 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 8 is now the middle-of-the-line model, and features an always-on screen and a temperature sensor over the SE. It has been cheaper – for a few hours last November, it was $389. That price is unlikely to return any time soon, so instead of holding out, it's worth dropping the money on this deal. Price check: Apple $499 | Best Buy $429

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a very, very nice smartwatch – and the cellular version means you can take it out without the need for a phone to be nearby. This means that there is a little extra cost involved, as you need to get a data plan sorted for the watch with your carrier. When buying the watch, it's worth keeping this in mind.

You may be thinking about holding off on this one until Prime Day comes around over the 11-12 of July – this deal is unlikely to be beaten by too much over the sale, so you're not going to get buyer's remorse with this one. It's also likely to sell out quickly as well; the last time there was a deal this good, it only lasted a few hours. If you want a different Apple Watch, there are plenty of great Prime Day Apple Watch deals that might tickle your fancy.