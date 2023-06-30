Still waiting for new AirPods Max to release? Get $100 off the originals right now
Apple's pricey over-ear headphones get a pre-Prime Day discount.
There are few over-ear headphones more luxurious than the Apple AirPods Max — and if you hurry today, you can make a giant saving of $100 over at Amazon for them.
Apple's premium cans have been around for a little while now, which means you'll see them hit deal prices well below the usual $549 asking price for them relatively regularly. But this is still a hefty saving to be had ahead of Amazon's full Apple Prime Day deals reveal, when the retailer's big annual sale kicks off on July 11th and 12th.
Big AirPods Max savings
Apple AirPods Max |
$549 $449 at Amazon
This is a superb saving on all color variants of the Apple AirPods Max. Apple's over-ear headphones take advantage of the company's premium design principles to deliver exemplary spatial audio, noise cancellation and a solid, attractive design.
With best-in-class noise cancellation, the AirPods Max really come into their own in my opinion when watching films. Pair them with an Apple TV and switch on their Spatial Audio function, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you're listening to discrete surround sound speakers instead. At this point in the AirPods Max lifecycle, you may be tempted to wait for an AirPods Max 2 successor — but so far Apple's shown no sign of updating the model, and the current offering still represents one of the best personal audio experiences money can buy today.
Not on the lookout for AirPods Max, but want in-ear AirPods instead? Be sure to check out our ever-updating AirPods Prime Day deals page for all the latest offers on Apple's iconic noise-makers.
As always, at this time of year, we're expecting Prime Day pretty soon – so deals like this might become more frequent!
Not in the US? Find the best AirPods Max deal near you
Gerald Lynch is the Editor-in-Chief of iMore, keeping careful watch over the site's editorial output and commercial campaigns, ensuring iMore delivers the in-depth, accurate and timely Apple content its readership deservedly expects. You'll never see him without his iPad Pro, and he loves gaming sessions with his buddies via Apple Arcade on his iPhone 14 Pro, but don't expect him to play with you at home unless your Apple TV is hooked up to a 4K HDR screen and a 7.1 surround system.
Living in London in the UK, Gerald was previously Editor of Gizmodo UK, and Executive Editor of TechRadar, and has covered international trade shows including Apple's WWDC, MWC, CES and IFA. If it has an acronym and an app, he's probably been there, on the front lines reporting on the latest tech innovations. Gerald is also a contributing tech pundit for BBC Radio and has written for various other publications, including T3 magazine, GamesRadar, Space.com, Real Homes, MacFormat, music bible DIY, Tech Digest, TopTenReviews, Mirror.co.uk, Brandish, Kotaku, Shiny Shiny and Lifehacker. Gerald is also the author of 'Get Technology: Upgrade Your Future', published by Aurum Press, and also holds a Guinness world record on Tetris. For real.