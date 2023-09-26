watchOS 10 weather complications not working? Here's the (temporary) fix

Take a quick glance at your Apple Watch — what does the weather complication say? It’s supposed to give you a quick idea of what’s going on in the great outside, with a temperature and a small indication as to the relative precipitation.

At the moment, however, forum users on Apple’s Support Community, MacRumors, and 9to5 Mac are reporting that the complication isn’t working. Instead of the expected temperature readout and weather indicator, the complication appears completely blank, of no use to anyone.

If you tap on the complication it will still take you through to the very much functional weather app itself, leaving the complication as more of a glorified app icon. Not a useful, glanceable indicator as to what the weather is doing.

A temporary fix

There is a quick way around the issue, and it requires you to hop into the Watch app on your iPhone and have a fiddle with the time format. Some users have had success in toggling the 24-hour switch, waiting a couple of seconds, and then switching back.

This should refresh the complication, and give you a brief view of the weather. However, in most cases, this isn’t permanent, so be prepared to do it again and again until Apple fixes the issue. It’s happening on WatchOS 10 and 10.0.1 as well, so most people with a brand new watch and those who updated are going to be affected.

Not a great launch

For those who have just bought and slipped their brand new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models out of the boxes, this is a disappointing issue to run up against at launch. There’s no doubt that Apple will fix the issue, but how long it will take is anyone's best guess.

WatchOS 10 has brought with it some cool updates to take your mind off the non-working weather complication, however, such as NameDrop. It’s where most of the upgrades in Apple Watch have come this year — so let's hope this issue is fixed soon so that users can get back to using their hardware properly.