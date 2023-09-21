Does Apple Watch Ultra 2 fit old cases, bands and straps?
The most durable Apple Watch Ever.
Does Apple Watch Ultra 2 fit older cases?
Best Answer: The Apple Watch Ultra 2 will work with an original Watch Ultra case but will not work with any of the Series or SE watch cases. If you are upgrading from a traditional Series watch, you will need to buy a brand-new case. The same can be said for straps if you happen to have picked the smaller Series watch.
What is the Apple Watch Ultra 2?
An upgrade to the previous top-of-the-line watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the most durable and most expensive Apple wearable currently available. With an always-on Retina display reaching up to 3000 nits, it is designed for you to be able to access it at almost any point, be it in a forest or at sea. The Watch Ultra 2 may be a little extravagant for some but, if you are an adventurer looking for a device that will accompany you through long hikes, it is the perfect accessory. You can access all of your iPhone’s notifications without having to grab your phone and built-in GPS and cellular makes it an excellent choice in a pinch.
Will my old bands fit the Apple Watch Ultra 2?
Yes. Although the Watch Ultra 2 is a good bit bigger than the biggest Series 7,8, and 9 watches, you can put the 44mm band on your Watch Ultra 2. As well as this, the previous Ultra bands will work with the Ultra 2.
Slight changes
Like the Apple Watch Series 9, watch upgrades are mostly reliant on internal upgrades. Though the chip will be upgraded and the display will be brighter, Apple has avoided changing the dimensions of devices too much in the last few years. This means that watch accessories are very compatible with each other. Though there are reports that the Watch X will have a different band type, it seems likely the dimensions will be similar to previous years. Apple has landed on a winner in their wearable design and they know it.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 | From $799 at Apple
Head to Apple and find all the customization options you could possibly want. This is the place to go if you want your watch as close to release as possible, and you can get Apple Care directly from the source.
