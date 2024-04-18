Refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches have started their international Apple Store rollout with 15% savings

Buying an Apple Watch Ultra 2 in China just got a little cheaper so long as buyers don't mind choosing a refurbished model rather than a brand-new one. Apple regularly offers refurbished products as a way for people to pick up a device or product without paying full price and this is the first time its best Apple Watch has been offered refurbished in China.

Apple had previously started to offer the refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States but this is the first time that the same option has been afforded to those who live outside Apple's home country. And while the savings aren't huge, they are still worth taking advantage of.

Buying a refurbished Apple Watch Ultra 2 will save Chinese Apple fans around 15% when compared to buying a new model and availability was first spotted by MacRumors.

Cheaper Apple Watches

Buying a refurbished Apple Watch from Apple is as close to buying a new one as you're likely to get, making the savings worthwhile. Apple's Certified Refurbished products all undergo full functionality testing and any defective parts are replaced. Apple Watches that require replacement parts however are simply not included in the Apple Certified Refurbished Program, meaning the watch you're buying is exactly as it was the day that it was new.

Apple says that each Apple Watch is put through a cleaning and inspection process before being repackaged with appropriate manuals and cables.

Notably, all refurbished Apple Watches are covered by the usual Apple warranty including the 14-day return window, while AppleCare Plus can also be bought on refurbished items.

On the downside, engraving isn't an option on refurbished devices nor is the gift wrap service. Stocks are also extremely limited at times, so there is no guarantee that you'll be able to get the watch that you want at the moment you want to buy it.

As for the Apple Atch Ultra 2, it was released in September 2023 alongside the Apple Watch Series 9. It's powered by the fastest chip that has ever been used in an Apple Watch in the form of the S9 SiP while this model has a brighter display than any previous Apple Watch.

Other notable specs include a 49mm size, an Action button, and a depth gauge and water temperature sensor. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also has the usual features we've become accustomed to including a heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and a blood oxygen sensor.

We haven't heard much about Apple's plans for its wearables in 2024 but the Apple Watch X has been tipped. With the Apple Watch celebrating its tenth birthday this year it's thought it could get its iPhone X moment, receiving a redesign to mark the occasion. There has been very little talk of an Apple Watch Ultra 3 however, but it seems likely we should expect Apple to refresh its most rugged and biggest watch this year also.

As for whether or not anyone should buy a new Apple Watch right now, that very much depends on how soon you need it. With rumors so hard to come by and the current Apple Watches being so good, there is little reason to wait. But if you absolutely must have the latest model, we expect the new 2024 Apple Watches to be announced in September.