Save $100 on the Apple Watch Ultra right here

All of the attention might be on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 right now, but the original Apple Watch Ultra is still a great option and right now you can pick one up for a song if you're quick.

The Apple Watch Ultra would normally retail for around $800, but if you order one right now you'll pay just $699.99 for a range of bands and colors, with one in particular currently selling for even cheaper.

Order the small orange alpine loop and you'll save an extra dollar, making the price just $698.99. That's one of the best bands around and in our favorite color — just make sure that small version will fit your wrist before placing an order.

Bargain Apple Watch Ultra

Every Apple Watch Ultra has a 49mm case and big display for easy reading when working out and enjoying the great outdoors. The included cellular modem helps with that as well, meaning you don't have to take your iPhone everywhere if you don't want to. You'll need to get a cellular plan of course, but it could be well worth it for some people.

Other features include extra long battery life that ensures you'll go for around 36 hours between charges, while the usual array of sensors and apps are available.

Amazon says that this is the best price the Apple Watch Ultra has been available for in at least the last 30 days and it's a great way to get into one of the best Apple Watches for less.