Apple to end leather sales with new iPhone 15, Apple Watch bands

As of today, Apple is entirely ending support for leather accessories. This includes cases for the upcoming iPhone 15 line and Watch bands for the Apple Watch Series 9.

This is one of many updates Apple announced in order to make the company entirely carbon-neutral. Given leather leads to a huge carbon footprint, this small seeming step could make a huge difference. FineWoven watch bands seem designed to replace the leather band, and Apple is furthering its commitment to the environment by making all future Watch bands from recycled units.

As this change is taking place from today, we haven't received any news on older Watch bands and cases. Once Apple is out of stock, they likely won't be replenished.

No More Leather

As reported last month, Apple's relationship with Hermes will change with this news as Apple's biggest leather accessory maker. The new FineWoven material will take the place of leather bands but this is not the only place the company is updating its watch band range.

The current loop style will be getting a special confetti look with old band watches used in the frame. They are effectively cut up and put into the band itself, showing a display of color. This will give a unique effect where no two bands are the same. This commitment to environmentally conscious design means that future bands will have a bit more personality.

