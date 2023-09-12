Apple Watch Ultra 2 features Apple's brightest-ever display

Apple has today unveiled the second edition of its rugged and durable wearable, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, building on the success of last year's debut.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features the new S9 SiP chip. SiP stands for system in a package, and refers to a type of chip tech encapsulation where CPUs, DSPs, and other components are smooshed into a single component, simplifying manufacturing. That chip which will support new features such as the double tap function also coming to Apple Watch Series 9, as well as on-device Siri and Precision Finding.

The display is now even more potent at 3,000 nits, the brightest display Apple has ever created. To take advantage of this, there's a new Modular Ultra face.

A new night mode uses and ambient light sensor, and there are advanced metrics for workouts and more. That famous Action Button is still there, and you can now connect Bluetooth accessories directly to the watch which will automatically show you exercises on your iPhone.

Despite these upgrades, it still gets 36 hours of battery life, and 72 hours in low-power mode. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Trail Loop and Alpine Loop are both carbon neutral. There are also some flashy new band colors to go with your watch.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available for $799 in the standard Cellular model, pre-orders start right now, and its coming out on September 22.

