Apple Watch X for 2024 could get a major design overhaul — rumor bands will change is '100% accurate', claims leaker

A previous report that the Apple Watch X tipped for 2024 will come with an update to Apple Watch bands and the way they’re connected is “100% accurate,” according to a new leak this week.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was exploring an updated Watch X design that will be “the biggest overhaul” to Apple Watch yet, including a new magnetic band attachment system that would free up space inside the chassis for other components or a bigger battery.

X leaker Kosutami posted Wednesday that “Connectors of next generation of [Apple] Watch has completely redesigned… Literally, if you have old bands now, just sell it… It’s 100% accurate.”

The leaker further confirmed that the reason for the switch is the same as the one purported by Mark Gurman, “current connectors take a lot of space.”

Out with the old

We’ve been swapping our watch bands since the dawn of the Apple Watch in 2014, and now it’s time to swap them out for good. Both of these leaks stack up to tell us the Apple Watch X is likely getting a significant design change and that your current Apple Watch bands aren’t going to work with the next generation of Apple Watch unless Apple provides a way to bridge the gap. The upside, of course, is to free up space within the chassis for a larger battery or new components and sensors.

Other Apple Watch X reports state the new Apple Watch X will also be thinner, but other specific details about its design are scant.

The leak follows a major Apple Watch headache for Apple this week, which saw the company announce it is suspending online sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 from December 21 and in-store sales from Christmas Eve ahead of an imminent import ban on both by the FTC over a patent infringement dispute with Masimo. Apple is currently working on a software update behind the scenes to fix the issue.