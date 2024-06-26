Apple Watch X revealed in first leaked CAD renders, and it's got a huge 2-inch display
The Apple Watch X is coming.
The very first CAD renders of the fabled Apple Watch X have leaked, revealing a large 2-inch display, the biggest to ever feature on an Apple Watch.
As shared by 91mobiles, the CAD renders, which are often accurate in terms of revealing future Apple products and their details, show a 2-inch display larger than the Apple Watch Series 9 and even the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which currently measures 1.93 inches.
Despite the display size, the chassis of the new watch reportedly sits between the Series 9 and the Ultra in terms of size, measuring "roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm." Otherwise, the leaks indicate broadly the same features as the last generation including a Digital Crown and a side button.
Is this the real deal?
We are indeed expecting a significant upgrade to the Apple Watch with the Series X, but this leak doesn't include one of the biggest rumored changes. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new Apple Watch X will feature a new magnetic band mechanism that will save space internally for new features. These leaks don't seem to include that change. However, 91mobiles says the CADs are sourced "from industry insiders," so it's possible the magnetic mechanism hasn't made the final cut. As per the report, "we don’t see any evidence" of this rumored change.
It's also possible that there are two Apple Watch X size models. It was recently reported the Apple Watch X would come in 45mm and 49mm casings just like the Ultra. In that case, we'd expect there to be a smaller version of this leak lurking in a warehouse somewhere.
If this is indeed the Apple Watch X, then Apple Watch users can expect a significant increase in display size, and battery to go along with it. That larger chassis will house plenty more power, possibly offering battery life on par with the Apple Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch X would continue Apple's iPhone X tradition, of honoring a product's 10th anniversary with a significant overhaul. It's expected to be unveiled in September of 2024 alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.
