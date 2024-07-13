Find My reunites Apple Watch lost in the ocean for a year with its owner

Find My is a powerful tool for keeping tabs on your iPhone, AirTags, or other Apple gear, but its ability to contact a lost device's owner is one that you'll hope you never need.

As per 9to5Mac, one Apple Watch owner lost his wearable device while diving in the Caribbean, and it was returned to him an entire year later thanks to that same feature - and it still works.

Jared Brick recounted in a YouTube video (below) how he was scuba diving in the Caribbean with his Apple Watch before realizing after a dive that it had seemingly slipped off his wrist in June 2022.

“I’m wearing it and poof, it's gone, slid off my wrist and into the water. I didn’t realize it at the time, so distracted by the true beauty of that place" he explains.

Found: Apple Watch Lost in the Ocean for over 1.5 years, still work? - YouTube Watch On

Apple Watch's Find My reunites it with owner

Brick used Find My to mark his device as lost, but probably did so more in hope than expectation.

In December of last year, he received a call from someone in the Caribbean who claimed to have found the device and was able to call his number because Find My revealed it. In fact, despite the length of time since it was lost, the Apple Watch still worked.

"Big thank you to Jonathan in the Caribbean for finding it, contacting me, shipping it back to me and for Apple for making such an amazing technology that works,” Brick added.

We've previously reported on an Apple Watch that spent a day in the sea, but over a year is a significant step up.