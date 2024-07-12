Apple looking to restore Apple Watch Pulse Oximeter with fresh patent application

Apple has recently updated its Oximeter patent, which could mean that U.S. users could get access to the feature once more.

Back in December 2023, a patent dispute arose between Masimo and Apple about the Oxygen sensor in two of the best Apple Watch models, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 . This led to the wearables being temporarily pulled from sale in the U.S. However, Apple quickly updated them through a software update so that the blood oxygen sensors were disabled.

According to Patently Apple , patent application 20240225496 was sent to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on July 11, titled ‘System and Method for Robust Pulse Oximetry using Asymmetric Distance-Dependent Calibration.’ This patent explains a new method of how different sensors can better calibrate blood oxygen levels on someone’s wrist. Across 23 pages, it goes into technical detail about these sensors. Essentially, the new method can use several light sensors to monitor someone’s bloodstream, and the information will be fed back to the Apple Watch. This approach avoids the patent dispute with Masimo.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we see these changes implemented in the rumored Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 wearables later this year.

What’s the Apple Watch Series 10 rumored to have?

(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

In short — not much. Expect an Apple Watch Series 10 to have a new System in Package (SiP) chip, a thinner chassis, and a bigger display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in a recent issue of his Power On newsletter . Since the Series 7 in 2020, the sizes have been 41mm and 45mm, but Gurman didn’t reveal the exact sizes of what Series 10 may bring later this year.

Apple Intelligence, the company’s AI feature set will appear on iPhones, iPads, and Macs with Apple silicon later this year for U.S. users, but won’t be coming to the Watch anytime soon. However, third-party apps such as Petey can be downloaded to your Watch right now, allowing you to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT model on your wrist.

For now, if you're happy with your Watch, there's no need to upgrade. But if you're interested in buying one of Apple's wearables soon, we've already found some great Prime Day Apple Watch deals you can check out right now.

