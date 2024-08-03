Samsung's chairman reportedly slams own company's Apple-like product designs
See the resemblance?
If you saw Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra and felt it looked familiar, you're not alone it seems.
The new wearable, which marks the company's debut rugged 'Ultra' smartwatch bears more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Samsung's chairman according to a new report.
According to Ajunews (translated), Samsung chairman Lee Jae-yong is disappointed at how closely the new watch and the Buds 3 series, which look similar to AirPods, ape Apple's existing design.
Samsung boss less than pleased by company's 'Apple design plagiarism'
The report says:
"This is a strict order that Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, who is well-known within Samsung Electronics for his gentle nature and does not usually get angry, recently issued a strict order to employees of the MX division [Samsung's mobile division]."
"According to an insider at Samsung Electronics, personnel actions were also taken against some executives, including the group head of the MX division."
"Chairman Lee himself stepped forward as controversy over Apple design plagiarism and quality arose over the Buds 3 series and Galaxy Watch 7 released last month. The current internal atmosphere is not very good."
It'll be interesting to see how Samsung works to differentiate its devices from their Apple counterparts going forward, but for now, it seems Jae-yong is less than pleased.
