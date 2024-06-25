Save up to $80 on an Apple Watch as Ultra 2 and SE prices plummet at Amazon

There aren't many accessories better than an Apple Watch if you’re an iPhone user — although you usually have to pay a hefty sum to get one on your wrist. Thankfully, you can save on an Apple Watch if you head over to Amazon at the moment, where you’ll find some great prices on some of the most popular models. While the Amazon Prime Day Apple deals won't actually kick off until July 16, these early Prime Day Apple Watch savings are some of the best we've seen so far.

First off there’s $60 off the Apple Watch SE, which brings it down excruciatingly close to its lowest price ever. Then there’s the best Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is reduced by $80 for its lowest price ever.

Massive Apple Watch savings

Apple Watch SE GPS | $249 $189 at Amazon The Apple Watch SE is the perfect Apple Watch for a first-time user, particularly at this price. It’s durable, has all the exercise tracking tech that you actually need, and comes in a range of colors. Bear in mind that this saving is only on the GPS model — if you want the snazzy cellular model you have to pay full price.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 | $799 $719 at Amazon That’s an $80 discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. This deal is on all the different strap options as well, so you won’t be picking one with a watch band you don’t like. Amazon says that this one is a limited-time deal, so it might not be around for much longer.

You know, I didn’t get the hype about Apple Watches — until, that was, I strapped an Ultra 2 to my wrist. Now, the only time it comes off is when I shower and when it needs a charge, so it's fairly safe to say that it's become an important part of my everyday life.

Perhaps you’re like me and you’ve never used one, or you’re looking to upgrade an old one — either way, these deals just made it a whole lot cheaper to get an Apple Watch in your life.