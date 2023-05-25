The best ChatGPT app for your Apple Watch gets faster responses and more

A great ChatGPT app that's been making an impression on many Apple Watches has received another update this week, just before WWDC starts to ramp up.

Available on the App Store for $4.99 / £4.99 on watchOS 6 and above, Petey allows you to use ChatGPT on your Apple Watch and, if you want to, on your iPhone.

Developed by Hidde van der Ploeg, this new update introduces a conversation log, similar to how iMessage and WhatsApp work. So any requests you make can be continued later on, either on the Watch or iPhone.

Alongside introducing a streaming method so requests and answers will generate quicker for Petey, it looks to be a helpful update before Apple announces its many updates at WWDC on June 5.

Getting ready for WWDC

✨Petey 2.2 is here and it's one of the biggest updates yet!- History & conversation details- Streaming answers for faster responses- New UI icons by @kevandrsn+ a lot more improvements and fixeshttps://t.co/jX4mrRolo8 pic.twitter.com/oq5b7wb8l7May 23, 2023 See more

2023 has clearly been the year of AI, and we're not even halfway through the year yet at the time of writing. We've seen the platform showcase how it could generate code for us, give us a gym workout, and plenty more.

We've covered Petey and different methods of using ChatGPT before, alongside where the AI could potentially go in the coming months.

It's been very interesting how developers have approached AI as a whole, such as MacWhisper using AI to transcribe interviews. But with companies like Microsoft and Adobe announcing different AI features for Windows 11 and Photoshop, we're wondering if Apple is even going to mention something AI-related at WWDC on June 5.

The early signs point to 'not likely'. With it the massive undertaking of preparing to unveil its VR headset, it has its eyes set on a different prize for now.

However, that's not to say that Apple won't at least acknowledge it with a new feature for developers to integrate AI into its apps in easier ways - but time will tell if this comes true on June 5.

Have you used Petey or another ChatGPT app on your Apple device lately? If so, let us know by joining the iMore forums and commenting below.