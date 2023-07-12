The first watchOS 10 public beta release is now available — here's where to get it

The watchOS 10 update is the next big software release for your Apple Watch and while it isn't yet ready for everyone, you can download and install it today.

That's after Apple made the first public beta of watchOS 10 available for download, ready for anyone who is willing to put it through its paces and then report bugs as they go. And bugs are to be expected, especially in this first public beta.

While Apple is clearly of the opinion that this beta is more stable than the developer releases that came before it, we would still advise against installing it on Apple Watches that you rely on. Downgrading watchOS isn't a simple process should things go wrong, so keep that in mind also.

watchOS 10, coming to a wrist near you today

Apple first announced watchOS 10 to the public during the WWDC 2023 event on June 5 and while the Vision Pro headset took many headlines, the Apple Watch software refresh is a notable one.

Anyone who wants to get in on the watchOS 10 public beta can head to the Apple Beta Software Program website and sign up using their Apple ID. Once installed, watchOS 10 will bring with it a few new features including a brand-new snoopy watch face.

Beyond that, Apple says that virtually all of its Apple Watch apps have had a refresh this year, while Smart Stacks will make widgets easier to find than ever before. Control Center will also be activated by tapping the side button at any moment.

Other changes include new cycling tracking capabilities as well as improvements for hikers. All of that and more is coming to an Apple Watch near you this fall.

The watchOS 10 update will be available for plenty of Apple Watches, but you can treat yourself to a brand-new one if you check out our list of the best Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Don't upgrade to an Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra until you do that. Your wallet will thank you.