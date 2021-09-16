This week, Apple took the wraps off its latest slew of hardware releases including the iPhone 13 , Apple Watch Series 7 , iPad mini 6 , and more. New Apple devices mean that older models will soon be discontinued.

In order to make space for the new releases, retailers are already slashing prices on soon-to-be previous-gen models meaning now's a great time to snag a deal if you don't need the latest and greatest.

There are also tons of great deals on Apple products that aren't being discontinued, at least not yet, including Macs and Apple TV, so it's well worth shopping around right now to see what you can get on sale.

iPad deals

With a new iPad mini and a new entry-level 9th-gen iPad on the horizon, there are plenty of deals kicking off in the iPad space right now.

iPad (2021) | $30 off Walmart is offering the first savings on Apple's latest 2021 iPad with $30 off at the pre-order stage making this the best place to order if you want to save some cash. $299 at Walmart iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) | $100 off Though it only launched this spring and is not being replaced any time soon, the M1 iPad Pro is discounted by as much as $100 right now at Amazon. $999 at Amazon iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) | Up to $99 off It's a similar story for the smaller 2021 iPad Pro. The entry-level model is $50 off with other configurations seeing as much as a $99 discount. $749 at Amazon iPad Air (2020) | $99 off iPad Air returns to its all-time low price at Amazon with close to $100 off. You'll see the final discounted price at checkout on whichever color you choose. $499.99 at Amazon iPad mini (2019) | $100 off The iPad mini 5 is not long for this world but you can score its best price ever right now at Walmart with this $100 discount. Once this product sells out, it will be gone for good with the iPad mini 6 set to take its place in the lineup. $299 at Walmart

Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 7 might not be here yet, but we know it exists now which means deals are starting to crop up on Apple Watch Series 6 and other models that probably won't be around for much longer. If the upgrades in the Series 7 don't grab you, now's a great time to pick one of the existing models up.

Apple Watch Series 6 | Up to $100 off You can save $80 on the entry-level Apple Watch Series 6 via Amazon right now with other models seeing as much as $100 off there. It's still a great device in 2021, even with the Series 7 looming. $319 at Amazon Apple Watch SE | $30 off Several Apple Watch SE models are $30 off via Amazon and Walmart. Apple Watch SE will remain in Apple's lineup once the Apple Watch Series 7 lands, so don't expect big savings here. $249 at Amazon

$249 at Walmart

Mac deals

Though we saw no Mac announcements at Apple's September event, there is still the possibility of a second fall event next month. With rumors swirling of new Mac hardware, there are deals galore on the current crop of Apple laptop and desktop computers.

Apple TV deals

The Apple TV just got an update in the form of the 2021 Apple TV 4K so we're not expecting too much in the way of deals right now. That being said, there are some slight discounts on it and the previous-gen models are being more heavily discounted.

AirPods deals

While we expected the rumored AirPods 3 to debut alongside the new iPhone hardware, fans of Apple's true wireless earbuds were left bitterly disappointed. Despite the lack of an update (yet), there are some stellar AirPods deals right now.

Accessory deals

If you're not getting any of Apple's latest hardware, you can still treat yourself to some Apple gear this fall with these discounted accessories.