This week, Apple took the wraps off its latest slew of hardware releases including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6, and more. New Apple devices mean that older models will soon be discontinued.
In order to make space for the new releases, retailers are already slashing prices on soon-to-be previous-gen models meaning now's a great time to snag a deal if you don't need the latest and greatest.
There are also tons of great deals on Apple products that aren't being discontinued, at least not yet, including Macs and Apple TV, so it's well worth shopping around right now to see what you can get on sale.
iPad deals
With a new iPad mini and a new entry-level 9th-gen iPad on the horizon, there are plenty of deals kicking off in the iPad space right now.
iPad (2021) | $30 off
Walmart is offering the first savings on Apple's latest 2021 iPad with $30 off at the pre-order stage making this the best place to order if you want to save some cash.
iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 2021) | $100 off
Though it only launched this spring and is not being replaced any time soon, the M1 iPad Pro is discounted by as much as $100 right now at Amazon.
iPad Pro (11-inch, 2021) | Up to $99 off
It's a similar story for the smaller 2021 iPad Pro. The entry-level model is $50 off with other configurations seeing as much as a $99 discount.
iPad Air (2020) | $99 off
iPad Air returns to its all-time low price at Amazon with close to $100 off. You'll see the final discounted price at checkout on whichever color you choose.
iPad mini (2019) | $100 off
The iPad mini 5 is not long for this world but you can score its best price ever right now at Walmart with this $100 discount. Once this product sells out, it will be gone for good with the iPad mini 6 set to take its place in the lineup.
Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 7 might not be here yet, but we know it exists now which means deals are starting to crop up on Apple Watch Series 6 and other models that probably won't be around for much longer. If the upgrades in the Series 7 don't grab you, now's a great time to pick one of the existing models up.
Apple Watch Series 6 | Up to $100 off
You can save $80 on the entry-level Apple Watch Series 6 via Amazon right now with other models seeing as much as $100 off there. It's still a great device in 2021, even with the Series 7 looming.
Apple Watch SE | $30 off
Several Apple Watch SE models are $30 off via Amazon and Walmart. Apple Watch SE will remain in Apple's lineup once the Apple Watch Series 7 lands, so don't expect big savings here.
Mac deals
Though we saw no Mac announcements at Apple's September event, there is still the possibility of a second fall event next month. With rumors swirling of new Mac hardware, there are deals galore on the current crop of Apple laptop and desktop computers.
MacBook Air (M1, 2020) | $149 off
Apple's M1 MacBook Air has returned to its all-time low price at Amazon thanks to a $49 direct price drop and a further $100 off at checkout. The deal applies to all colors as well as both capacity options.
MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020) | $149 off
Going for Apple's Pro laptop will also net you a $149 saving. M1 MacBook Pro models are down as low as $1,150 right now at Amazon and Best Buy.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) | Up to $170 off
Need more screen real estate? Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, is now available with as much as $170 off at Amazon. Various configurations are discounted there with prices from $2,285
MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2020) | Up to $500 off
Before Apple unveiled the M1 MacBook Pro in late 2020, there was a mid-2020 update to the line. This machine is heavily discounted at B&H where the entry-level model is $500 off. Other configurations are discounted there and at Amazon.
Mac mini (M1, 2020) | $99 off
There's never been a better time than right now to snag the M1 Mac mini as it hits an all-time low Amazon price. There's a $40 direct price drop plus an additional $59 off at checkout for a total $99 saving.
iMac with Retina 4K display (21.5-inch, 2019) | $500 off
Though it may be on its way out as the 24-inch M1 iMac takes its places at the low end of Apple's desktop Mac line, the previous-gen Retina 4K 21.5-inch iMac still gets you a lot of computer for your money — especially at this price.
Apple TV deals
The Apple TV just got an update in the form of the 2021 Apple TV 4K so we're not expecting too much in the way of deals right now. That being said, there are some slight discounts on it and the previous-gen models are being more heavily discounted.
Apple TV 4K (2021) | $10 off
It may not have been on the market long but you can already save $10 on the new Apple TV 4K. It's a small saving, but it will buy you an iTunes movie or a couple of months of Apple TV+.
Apple TV 4K (2017) | $30 off
Don't need the processor upgrade or the fancy new Siri Remote? You can save even more on a previous-gen Apple TV 4K and still enjoy ultra-HD streaming.
AirPods deals
While we expected the rumored AirPods 3 to debut alongside the new iPhone hardware, fans of Apple's true wireless earbuds were left bitterly disappointed. Despite the lack of an update (yet), there are some stellar AirPods deals right now.
AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) | $44 off
Apple's entry-level AirPods are down to $115 at Amazon and Walmart. That's $44 off. If you don't mind charging your AirPods with a Lightning cable, this is the cheapest way to snag a set right now.
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd generation) | $39 off
Prefer to wirelessly charge your tech? Apple's Qi-enabled AirPods 2 are also on sale with a $39 discount. It's not the lowest we've seen them go but still beats paying full price.
AirPods Pro | $69 off
Apple's noise-cancelling AirPods are discounted by $69 at Amazon and Walmart. This is a match for the lowest they have gone in 2021.
AirPods Max | Up to $59 off
If you want to snag a set of Apple's first over-ear cans, you can save close to $60 at Amazon on the space gray model with other colors seeing $50 off there and at other retailers.
Accessory deals
If you're not getting any of Apple's latest hardware, you can still treat yourself to some Apple gear this fall with these discounted accessories.
Apple Pencil (1st generation) | $9 off
If you already own an iPad that supports it, or you plan to buy Apple's new 9th-gen iPad, then the 1st-gen Apple Pencil is a great pickup with this discount.
MagSafe Wallet for iPhone | $9 off
If you're yet to go all-digital for your wallet and need to carry a couple of cards with you, Apple's MagSafe Wallet makes it easy to do that and snaps onto the back of your iPhone 12 or newer.
MagSafe Charger | $12 off
Speaking of MagSafe, you can also snag Apple's MagSafe Charger at its lowest price to date via Amazon and Walmart for convenient, fast wireless charging for your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13.
Smart Keyboard Folio for iPad Pro (11-inch) and iPad Air (4th generation) | $36 off
If you've got Apple's smaller iPad Pro or the latest iPad Air, you can benefit from this $36 discount on Apple's Smart Keyboard Folio. This is the best price we've seen on it since the holidays.
Apple Watch Sport Loop | Up to $10 off
Get yourself a new Apple Watch band or two ahead of the Series 7's release. All existing bands will still be compatible, though some of these colorways are about to go away for good.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
WarioWare: Get It Together! is a fun, funny game for very limited parties
WarioWare is one of Nintendo's silliest franchises, and the latest, Get it Together!, brings that zaniness back, at least to very limited in-person parties.
Christopher Nolan's crazy demands reportedly killed talks with Apple TV+
You could have been watching the next Christopher Nolan movie on Apple TV+ if it wasn't for his demands.
New 'Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza' store opens September 24 — iPhone day!
Apple fans in The Bronx have a new Apple Store coming, with Apple The Mall at Bay Plaza set to open on September 24 — the same day that Apple will also make the new iPhone 13 available to buy.
Keep your iPhone 13 mini's screen looking pristine with a screen protector
Planning to upgrade to the iPhone 13 mini? It may be the smallest flagship iPhone but its screen is still worth protecting.