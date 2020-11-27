It's Black Friday, and the savings are pretty much everywhere. From AirPods to Apple Watches to iPhones to iPads, you can save some serious dough today if you want some Apple gear. Here are some of the best Black Friday Apple deals that you can find, and if you want them, don't hesitate — they're going fast!

Apple's Black Friday sale

Midnight Green iPhone 11 Pro, AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch Series 5 Edition Space Black Titanium with JUUK Rainbow Ligero BandSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

While Apple doesn't knock down the prices of products in its retail and online shops, they do have a Black Friday event going on right now. From now through Monday, you can get an Apple Gift Card up to $150 when you buy select Apple products. This includes: iPhone ($50), Apple Watch ($25), AirPods ($25), iPads (up to $100), Macs (up to $150), Apple TV and HomePod (up to $100), and Beats (up to $50).

See at Apple

Best Black Friday Apple deals

If you prefer to save money on your Apple products now instead of later, then here are the best deals we've found that are available. Don't wait on these, because they're going fast.

Here are almost 200 of the absolute BEST Black Friday deals available

AirPods with Charging Case

The latest model of AirPods with Charging Case is a great pair of earbuds for Apple users. This one doesn't have wireless charging, so you'll need to charge with a Lightning cable, but it's still a great price.

$109.99 at Amazon

AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro are excellent with the Active Noise Cancellation. They also have silicone ear tips for a more secure seal and fit.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation has tilt and pressure sensitivity, a double-tap to change tools, wireless charging, and a flat side for a more comfortable grip and won't roll around. This version works with newer iPad Air and iPad Pro only.

$125 at Amazon

Apple Pencil 1st Generation

The first Apple Pencil has wider compatibility but lacks the double-tap to change tools and charges via the Lightning port. It's also cylindrical, so it may roll around.

$95 at Amazon

iPad Air 4

The iPad Air 4 has the most Pro-level features, new colors, and an iPad Pro-like design. It may have only just come out, but it's already discounted.

$570 at Amazon

iPad 10.2-inch

The standard iPad is a great entry point into the iPad world, and right now, it's less than $300.

$280 at Best Buy

iPad Pro 11-inch

If you need the 11-inch iPad Pro's powerful capabilities, then this is the best price we've found so far.

$730 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch

If you need the biggest screen iPad Pro, then this is a fantastic price.

$929 at Amazon

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 model

The 2018 model 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a whopping $350 off the normal $1149 price. If you need the biggest iPad and don't mind an older model, this is a great deal.

$799 at B&H

Apple Watch Series 6

The latest Apple Watch features Blood Oxygen Monitoring and a faster processor for blazing fast speeds.

$330 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE

If the Series 6 is out of your budget, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic value. It sits between the Series 3 and Series 6.

$259 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 5

The Series 5 is on sale for just $329, and it's a great alternative if you don't need Blood Oxygen Monitoring. It's last year's Apple Watch, and it's still very fast.

$329 at Amazon

Best Black Friday iPhone Deals

Iphone 12 Pro Pacific Blue Iphone 11 Midnight Green Stacked BlueSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

If you are looking to get a Black Friday deal on an iPhone, you have many options to choose from. Make sure to check out our roundup of Best Black Friday iPhone deals for the best pricing across carriers.

Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

Macbook Air M1Source: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Looking for a new computer? Then you should definitely be considering one of the new MacBooks or Mac mini with M1, especially since there are some discounts out there already. But if you don't need the latest and greatest M1 Macs, then there are some fantastic savings on Intel-based Macs too. Check our roundup of Best Black Friday MacBook Deals for the best savings right now.

More savings on Black Friday

Black Friday is just starting, so there are plenty of deals to be had. These are some of the best Apple deals we found so far today, but they're going fast — don't hesitate if you want some Apple gear for cheap! Don't miss out on our other Black Friday deals and make sure to always check our Best Black Friday Apple Deals for continuous updates.

More Black Friday deals:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.