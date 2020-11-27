It's Black Friday, and the savings are pretty much everywhere. From AirPods to Apple Watches to iPhones to iPads, you can save some serious dough today if you want some Apple gear. Here are some of the best Black Friday Apple deals that you can find, and if you want them, don't hesitate — they're going fast!
Apple's Black Friday sale
While Apple doesn't knock down the prices of products in its retail and online shops, they do have a Black Friday event going on right now. From now through Monday, you can get an Apple Gift Card up to $150 when you buy select Apple products. This includes: iPhone ($50), Apple Watch ($25), AirPods ($25), iPads (up to $100), Macs (up to $150), Apple TV and HomePod (up to $100), and Beats (up to $50).
Best Black Friday Apple deals
If you prefer to save money on your Apple products now instead of later, then here are the best deals we've found that are available. Don't wait on these, because they're going fast.
- : AirPods with Charging Case
- : AirPods Pro
- : Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
- : Apple Pencil 1st Generation
- : iPad Air 4
- : iPad 10.2-inch
- : iPad Pro 11-inch
- : iPad Pro 12.9-inch
- : iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 model
- : Apple Watch Series 6
- : Apple Watch SE
- : Apple Watch Series 5
AirPods with Charging Case
The latest model of AirPods with Charging Case is a great pair of earbuds for Apple users. This one doesn't have wireless charging, so you'll need to charge with a Lightning cable, but it's still a great price.
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro are excellent with the Active Noise Cancellation. They also have silicone ear tips for a more secure seal and fit.
Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation has tilt and pressure sensitivity, a double-tap to change tools, wireless charging, and a flat side for a more comfortable grip and won't roll around. This version works with newer iPad Air and iPad Pro only.
Apple Pencil 1st Generation
The first Apple Pencil has wider compatibility but lacks the double-tap to change tools and charges via the Lightning port. It's also cylindrical, so it may roll around.
iPad Air 4
The iPad Air 4 has the most Pro-level features, new colors, and an iPad Pro-like design. It may have only just come out, but it's already discounted.
iPad 10.2-inch
The standard iPad is a great entry point into the iPad world, and right now, it's less than $300.
iPad Pro 11-inch
If you need the 11-inch iPad Pro's powerful capabilities, then this is the best price we've found so far.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch
If you need the biggest screen iPad Pro, then this is a fantastic price.
iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018 model
The 2018 model 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a whopping $350 off the normal $1149 price. If you need the biggest iPad and don't mind an older model, this is a great deal.
Apple Watch Series 6
The latest Apple Watch features Blood Oxygen Monitoring and a faster processor for blazing fast speeds.
Apple Watch SE
If the Series 6 is out of your budget, the Apple Watch SE is a fantastic value. It sits between the Series 3 and Series 6.
Apple Watch Series 5
The Series 5 is on sale for just $329, and it's a great alternative if you don't need Blood Oxygen Monitoring. It's last year's Apple Watch, and it's still very fast.
Best Black Friday iPhone Deals
If you are looking to get a Black Friday deal on an iPhone, you have many options to choose from. Make sure to check out our roundup of Best Black Friday iPhone deals for the best pricing across carriers.
Best Black Friday MacBook Deals
Looking for a new computer? Then you should definitely be considering one of the new MacBooks or Mac mini with M1, especially since there are some discounts out there already. But if you don't need the latest and greatest M1 Macs, then there are some fantastic savings on Intel-based Macs too. Check our roundup of Best Black Friday MacBook Deals for the best savings right now.
More savings on Black Friday
Black Friday is just starting, so there are plenty of deals to be had. These are some of the best Apple deals we found so far today, but they're going fast — don't hesitate if you want some Apple gear for cheap!
More Black Friday deals:
