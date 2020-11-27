It's Black Friday, and the savings are pretty much everywhere. From AirPods to Apple Watches to iPhones to iPads, you can save some serious dough today if you want some Apple gear. Here are some of the best Black Friday Apple deals that you can find, and if you want them, don't hesitate — they're going fast! Apple's Black Friday sale

If you are looking to get a Black Friday deal on an iPhone, you have many options to choose from. Make sure to check out our roundup of Best Black Friday iPhone deals for the best pricing across carriers. Best Black Friday MacBook Deals