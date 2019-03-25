Apple has announced its upcoming gaming streaming service, appropriately dubbed Apple Arcade, which will be launching in Fall 2019. The pricing has yet to be announced, but the service will focus on premium gaming experiences that will be available on iOS, macOS, and tvOS. It will also support Family Sharing at no additional cost and be available in over 150 regions on launch.
With Apple Arcade, there will be over 100 new and exclusive games, meaning you won't be able to play these titles on other non-Apple platforms. New content will also be added on a regular basis. All games will be available to play offline.
There are a ton of game development studios that are working with Apple on Apple Arcade titles. Here are some of the partners that we know of so far:
- ustwo
- Annapurna
- Skybound
- Mistwalker
- WayForward
- Finji
- Hipster Whale
- Cornfox & Bros.
- Revolution
- Noodlecake Studios
- Sumo Digital
- State of Play
- Night School Studio
- Disney
- SEGA
- LEGO
- Konami
- Devolver Digital
- Snowman
- Cartoon Network
- Platinum Games
- Blowfish
- Mountains
- Kunabi Brother
- PiComy
- Gameloft
- Aquiris
- Gallium Artists
- The Chinese Room
- Klei Entertainment
- Bossa Studios UK
- Ko-Op
- Raw Fury
- Versus|Evil
- Rac7
During the announcement, The Game Band and Snowman's upcoming narrative puzzle game, Where Cards Fall, was shown off. There was also an upcoming game, Fantasian, shown off from Mistwalker, which has Hironobu Sakaguchi (Final Fantasy) behind the helm. Other games included Beyond the Steel Sky by Revolution Software, The Pathless by Annapurna Interactive, LEGO Brawls by LEGO, Hot Lava by Klei Entertainment, Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm by Cornfox & Bros., Lifelike, and Overland.
That's all we know so far about what studios will be supported on Apple Arcade. Stay tuned for updates on Apple's gaming service!