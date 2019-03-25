Apple has announced its upcoming gaming streaming service, appropriately dubbed Apple Arcade, which will be launching in Fall 2019. The pricing has yet to be announced, but the service will focus on premium gaming experiences that will be available on iOS, macOS, and tvOS. It will also support Family Sharing at no additional cost and be available in over 150 regions on launch.

With Apple Arcade, there will be over 100 new and exclusive games, meaning you won't be able to play these titles on other non-Apple platforms. New content will also be added on a regular basis. All games will be available to play offline.

There are a ton of game development studios that are working with Apple on Apple Arcade titles. Here are some of the partners that we know of so far: