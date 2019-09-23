What you need to know
- We've collected every trailer for each new Apple TV+ original.
- That includes notable series like The Morning Show, See and For All Mankind.
- Catch up now ahead of Apple TV+'s debut on November 1.
Apple TV+ is launching on November 1 marking Apple's first foray into original streaming content. It also represents Apple's latest attempt into its growing services category. With a lot riding on it, Apple has a healthy dose of original content that will be available for subscribers from day one.
Apple has been showing off these new series with exciting and intriguing new trailers. In case you haven't caught up with them, we've collected all of the trailers and put them in an intuitive breakdown.
Here is the trailer for every new Apple TV+ series or movie.
Each trailer will be updated with the newest version as Apple releases newer trailers.
The Morning Show
What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.
For All Mankind
For All Mankind is created by Emmy® Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.
Dickinson
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
SEE
In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.
Servant
From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
Truth Be Told
Descend into the world of true-crime podcasts. New evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spenser) to reopen the murder case that made her a media sensation. Aaron Paul stars as the man she may have wrongfully put behind bars.
Snoopy in Space
Blast off with Snoopy as he fulfills his dreams to become a NASA astronaut. Joined by Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang, Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.
Apple TV+ Preview
Stories to believe in. Apple TV+ is a new streaming service with original stories from the most creative minds in TV and film. Coming November 1 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+.
Apple has released trailers for the children series Ghostwriter and Helpsters. Unfortunately, they are only available to stream through the Apple TV+ site. It also has the breakdown for some additional series that it has not released trailers for.
