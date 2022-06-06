What you need to know
- Apple's WWDC22 event has begun and the opening keynote brought with it some new products and software.
- With new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro announcements, what did Apple kill off to make space in the lineup?
- It looks like the only product Apple killed today was the old 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple's big WWDC22 opening keynote has been and gone and while the conference itself continues, all of the exciting announcements are done. With a new MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air announced and a slew of updates to go with them, the obvious question is — what did Apple kill off as part of today's announcements?
Unlike some other events, it doesn't look like an awful lot has been pushed to the wayside this time around. While Apple has today announced a new MacBook Air at the event, complete with updated Apple silicon, the old machine with M1 chip remains. Things aren't quite the same with the new M2-powered MacBook Pro, however.
As of right now, it looks like the only product that Apple killed off during today's keynote was the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro. That machine had an M1 chip inside and while the new MacBook Pro looks to be identical, that faster M2 chip inside makes it a speedy little demon.
With today's changes in place, the M1-powered MacBook Air now costs $999 while the M2 version will set buyers back $1199. That new M2 MacBook Pro starts at the a little more — $1299 — and sits well below the asking price of the more impressive 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro notebooks. Those machines themselves will surely be replaced by M2 Pro and M2 Max versions in due course, although Apple isn't saying when that will happen. When it does, a 16-inch M2 Max will surely be the best Mac available for road warriors everywhere.
