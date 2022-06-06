Apple's big WWDC22 opening keynote has been and gone and while the conference itself continues, all of the exciting announcements are done. With a new MacBook Pro and a MacBook Air announced and a slew of updates to go with them, the obvious question is — what did Apple kill off as part of today's announcements?

Unlike some other events, it doesn't look like an awful lot has been pushed to the wayside this time around. While Apple has today announced a new MacBook Air at the event, complete with updated Apple silicon, the old machine with M1 chip remains. Things aren't quite the same with the new M2-powered MacBook Pro, however.