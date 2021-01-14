What you need to know
- The first trailer for Cherry, starring Tom Holland, is quite the watch.
The first trailer for Cherry, a new movie by Anthony and Joe Russo and starring Tom Holland, is here. And it looks pretty great.
Seet to premiere in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021, Cherry follows Holland's character as he goes about making some pretty bad decisions, risking losing the love of his life as he goes. And then he starts robbing banks.
"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy Cherry at home unless you're an Apple One customer. Both are well worth the money depending on the number of Apple services you enjoy.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 14.4 will warn users if their iPhone has a non-Apple camera part
Apple's upcoming iOS 14.4 update will tell users if their camera is not genuine.
BMW announces new Digital Key Plus, uses Ultra Wideband in iPhone
BMW says its new all-electric BMW iX will feature BMW Digital Key Plus, an updated version of Car Keys that uses UWB instead of NFC.
LG is releasing a 4K projector with AirPlay 2 support for $2,999
The projector, which also has WebOS built-in, will support a picture size as big as 300 inches and supports both HDR10 and HLG HDR.
Protect your iPhone 11 Pro with these great cases
Whatever your style or protection needs, you can find a case to match them for your iPhone 11 Pro.