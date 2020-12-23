This year hasn't been the greatest, as we all know. One thing's for sure, since we've been stuck inside this year more people have played video games than normal. I mean, I know for a fact that I've put more time into the best Nintendo Switch games than I usually do. Seeing just how many hours total I spent on the Switch, how many games I've played this year, and my most active days both filled me with pride. Curious to see what your end of the year Switch stats are? Here's how to look them up.

How to view your Nintendo Switch Year in Review stats Alright, enough chatter. Here's how you can see your own Switch year in review stats. From a web browser go to https://switch.nintendo.com/year-in-review/. If you aren't signed into your Nintendo account, you'll be asked to login now. Now all that's left to do is scroll down and look at your stats. There you have it. Now you can check out your own Nintendo Switch gaming history for 2020. Use those handy links to share your stats with your fellow Switch friends. It's definitely interesting to compare and see how similarly or how differently you all played this year. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more My personal end of year Switch stats

It's always surprising for me to see my end of the year Nintendo Switch stats, but this year just takes the cake. This year forced me to stay inside more than usual, and I definitely spent a large chunk of the year working on Animal Crossing: New Horizons guides so my stats are a lot higher than some other players in 2020.