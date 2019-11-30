It's a rare occurrence to see Apple products drop in price significantly (though the 10.2-inch iPad is wildly cheap this year), so even a small discount is a big deal. This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we're seeing an average of $10 off the 4K model for the 32GB storage capacity. There's one place where the discount is bigger, but your "cash back" is in the form of an Apple Store gift card.

Best Buy (Save $10)

The standard deal this Black Friday is $10 off and Best Buy is still selling the 32GB model at this discount.

If you don't already have an Apple Music subscription this Black Friday deal also includes a three-month subscription (new subscribers only), so you're getting a $30 discount on an additional service at the same time.

When you buy the Apple TV 4K from Best Buy, you also get that one-year subscription to TV+, which is another discount of $60 off an additional service.

If you take into account the $30 discount on Apple Music and the $60 discount on TV+, on top of the $10 off the price of the box, you're looking at a pretty great deal.