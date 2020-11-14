Xfinity Mobile is giving new customers the chance to score the iPhone 12 mini for as low as $20 monthly when you switch from another carrier and transfer over your current number. That will save you $250 off its price over 24 months. However, if you're already an Xfinity Mobile customer, you'll receive a $250 prepaid Visa gift card when upgrading to the iPhone 12 mini.

The latest offer on the iPhone 12 mini from Xfinity Mobile comes right in time for the holidays. We're seeing Black Friday deals appearing at more and more retailers as the major shopping event draws closer. Today's deal on select iPhone 12 models at Xfinity Mobile is one of the best available so far on Apple's newest devices.

Xfinity Mobile is offering new customers a $250 discount on the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max when you switch and transfer over your current number. Current customers can receive a $250 prepaid Visa gift card when upgrading to either device.

The 64GB iPhone 12 mini drops to $20 per month when you switch to Xfinity Mobile and port-in your current number, while the 128GB model falls to $22.08 monthly and the 256GB model drops to $26.25 per month.

A similar offer is now available on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. You can pick up the 128GB model for $35.42 per month or the 256GB model for $39.58 per month when switching to Xfinity Mobile and transferring your current number. Alternatively, those who are already Xfinity Mobile customers can score a $250 prepaid Visa gift card with purchase of either iPhone 12 Pro Max model.

The iPhone 12 mini is the most affordable 5G Apple device ever and is even competitively priced with other 5G devices on the market. You can learn even more about each of this year's iPhone models in our iPhone 12 guide. We also have a guide full of Black Friday iPhone deals.