Visible is home to some of the most affordable phone plans around these days, and thanks to its latest iPhone 12 deal, it's also now one of the best places to buy your next iPhone. For Black Friday, the carrier is also offering a free set of AirPods Pro with iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models when you port-in your current number from your previous carrier.

Not only that, but by switching to Visible and porting in your number, you can also score up to $200 back via a prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account after two months of service.

Perfect pairing iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro with free AirPods Pro Score the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Free with Purchase See at Visible

Visible is stellar because you can score unlimited talk, text, and data (even for a mobile hotspot) for just $40 all-in. It runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network in the US so you can be sure you'll have service nearly anywhere you go, and later this year, Visible is set to introduce 5G at no additional charge to its customers.

The AirPods Pro earbuds add an extra $249 of value to today's offer, marking one of the best iPhone deals we've seen on Apple's latest iPhone models so far. Once you've purchased your new device, Visible will send you a SIM card in the mail with next-day shipping to insert into your new phone. You'll then be able to activate service on the device, after which point an email will be sent to the email address you used during sign up with all the details on how to redeem your free pair of AirPods Pro.

The noise-cancelling earbuds headphones regularly sell for $249 on Amazon, though a Black Friday AirPods deal has them marked down to $170 and sold out right now.

Remember to port-in your previous number to your new device or you won't be eligible for this deal. If you're adding more than a single line to your plan, the price drops even further with options as low as $25 per line each month.