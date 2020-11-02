This year, retailers aren't waiting until Thanksgiving to start offering Black Friday deals. To keep stores from overcrowding, we'll be seeing new deals every week through the end of the month, all the way up to Cyber Monday. Best of all, more deals will be available online than ever before and we're already seeing some stellar discounts on popular products at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon.

With all the savings coming our way soon, and all the deals that are already available, there's no doubt you'll need to spend your money wisely. Luckily, Amazon is making things a bit easier and giving eligible customers an extra $10 to spend on practically anything when you spend $20 or more in a single purchase using the Amazon App. The only catch is that your items must be shipped and sold by Amazon.com rather than a third-party seller to score the discount.

Free Cash! $10 off $20 via Amazon App Amazon is offering eligible customers $10 off their purchase of $20 or more when you redeem this offer and shop within the Amazon app. Limited Time Only See at Amazon

To unlock this discount, you must view the offer using a mobile device or within the Amazon app. The offer page should state whether you're eligible and show a button to 'Claim this offer' if you are. Make sure to click that button before trying to use the discount.

Once you've claimed the offer, you'll have the ability to save $10 off your order of $20 or more through December 31, 2020, though you must place the order within the Amazon app for the discount to apply successfully. That means you don't have to use it on Black Friday deals if you don't want to, though it's always smart to do your holiday shopping as early as possible.

If you don't have access to the Amazon app on your mobile device already, you can find it on the Google Play Store, Apple's App Store, or visit Amazon and enter your phone number or email to receive a download link directly.