Exercise equipment and workout video games have been a huge hit this year as we've been stuck inside and unable to go to the gym. This Black Friday , if you're looking for a discounted copy of Ring Fit Adventure , you're not likely to find one. That's because this game has been so popular in 2020 that it's constantly getting sold out the minute stores have it back in stock. If you want to get this home exercise game, you're going to want to jump on that purchase when you see it's available.

Use the included Leg Strap and Ring-Con accessories as you run, stretch, and work your muscles. This game provides an RPG-like story to distract your mind while you're jogging and help you get into shape.

This workout game is a bit more expensive than other Switch workout games because it comes with two physical accessories needed for the game to work. It has an MSRP of about $80, so you'll know you're getting gouged if you see a price much higher than that.

Ring Fit Adventure has you strap one Joy-Con to your leg and then has you attach the other Joy-Con into the Ring-Con wheel. As you run, the motion controls in the leg strap Joy-Con will respond to make your on-screen character run. The Ring-Con allows you to modestly work your arms and core with stretches, pulling exercises, and squeezing sessions. This game is not meant to be a hardcore workout regimen for those who are already in shape. However, it can be a fun way to get some cardio in or a great way to distract people like me who have an absolute aversion to exercise.

Unfortunately, given the nature of this unique Switch game and the fact that it comes with its own accessories, there really isn't any Ring Fit Adventure bundle discounts to pick up either. We'll definitely update this post if we find any Ring Fit Adventure Black Friday deals.