There are a bunch of exceptional Apple Watch deals going on right now for Black Friday, but one that you should definitely not overlook is happening at Woot. Over there, you can score one of Apple's wearable devices from as little as $110, though the deals are only slated to run until the end of the day or until sold out.

Now, with the Apple Watch Series 3 dropping as low as $120 at Amazon for Black Friday and as much as $70 off the base-spec Apple Watch Series 6, you might be wondering why on earth you'd go for a refurb Apple Watch when the brand new ones are so cheap right now. Let me tell you.

More for your money Refurbished Apple Watch Models Woot has a selection of Apple Watch models on sale today only, including Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 devices, with prices from as low as $110. Not only are these cheaper than going for a new one, but you're also getting more bang for your buck. From $110 See at Woot

There's no denying the current Black Friday deal on the 40mm Series 3 at Amazon and Walmart is pretty great and saving just $10 more for a refurb via Woot should probably only be a last resort if those retailers sell out.

That being said, Woot has GPS + Cellular models available from $155, something you can no longer get brand new. For cellular connectivity, you'd have to jump up to the Apple Watch SE and prices are $300 and up for those, even with current Black Friday discounts.

Even better deals lie with the higher-end options on offer at Woot. You can no longer buy the Apple Watch Series 4 brand new, but it's available refurbished from $210. With its edge-to-edge screen, boosts to speed and battery life, compared to older models, and advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, and includes a bunch of new customizable watch faces.

Woot also has the Series 5 from $330 which would cost you close to $400 right now brand new at Best Buy. If you can cope with a little cosmetic wear, the Woot offer is a better proposition.

The devices at Woot are limited in supply, and some are already sold out, so don't miss out on the other models that still remain. All of the Apple Watch models are listed as 'Scratch & Dent' condition, which means they may exhibit some light cosmetic wear, though they have been tested to ensure they are in full working condition. Each is backed by a 90-day warranty, too. If you don't want a refurbished item, check out our best Apple Watch deals list for some other options.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.