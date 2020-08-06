If you've ever dreamed of discovering more about who you are and where you come from, the latest sale on AncestryDNA test kits is not to be missed. Right now you can save $50 on AncestryDNA's test kits at Amazon, where prices start at just $48. This sale includes the popular AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit on sale for $48.40 (its best price ever) as well as the more advanced AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Testing Kit that's now on sale for $69. You can score the best AncestryDNA kit on sale today as well: the Genetic Ethnicity + Traits + Health kit for $129.

Who are you? AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test Kit These testing kits can tell you all about your ethnicity and where your ancestors are from, as well as carrier status and wellness reports, how your DNA could influence certain health conditions, and more. From $48 See at Amazon

With these easy-to-use test kits, you simply send a saliva sample to AncestryDNA's lab using the included prepaid package and receive your results in six to eight weeks.

With the Genetic Testing Kit, you'll learn your ethnicity estimate with informative geographic detail and in-depth historical insights, along with your connections to living relatives and more. You can even sign up for an Ancestry subscription for access to billions of records and millions of family trees to help you learn more about your genealogy and origins. Meanwhile, the Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Testing Kit offers the same information along with a bit more — a look into more than 25 of your most interesting traits, This allows you to see how your genes have affected your physical characteristics as well as how you experience the world.

There are tons of DNA testing kits out there, but AncestryDNA's is one of the most popular and for good reason. It excels at genealogy and matching you up with your ancestors in comparison to others, and today's price is a no-brainer for the level of in-depth knowledge it will bring.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, though you would receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.